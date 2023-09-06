‘Huge boots to fill!”: Nine men who could replace Mo Salah at Liverpool – Neil Jones

Mo Salah is still being strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and so it would be remiss if those at the club weren’t at least tentatively looking at what the future of our front line could look like, after the Egyptian King.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Neil Jones reported: “If I look at players Liverpool have liked previously [to replace Salah], none jump out now as obvious signings. Bukayo Saka would be virtually impossible to get out of Arsenal, while Son Heung-min’s age makes him a no-go.

“Jarrod Bowen probably isn’t at the level required, whereas the likes of Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Federico Chiesa have all had their ups and downs. Chiesa was definitely someone Liverpool looked at previously.

“If Salah was to leave, I would lean towards Liverpool maybe targeting someone a little different in terms of profile; still quick, still capable of scoring and creating, but maybe not someone who will simply look to take over from Salah as the main goalscorer.

“I love Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at Napoli, Rafa Leao of Milan is a really interesting player, and I’m convinced that Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is bound for the top. Whoever they did sign, however, would have huge boots to fill!”

This isn’t all to say that our No.11 is definitely leaving the club this week, this year, or even at the end of the season but there should be a thought process on the future.

If we can quickly rule out the likes of Bukayo Saka and Son Heung-min, then we still have seven interesting candidates that appear to either be under consideration or at least touted for a move.

Federico Chiesa seems to be the man above with the most tangible links to Merseyside in the past but even there, we can’t hang our hat on who will be the man to replace our ace marksman.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Rafa Leao and Evan Ferguson seem like the type of players we would focus upon, if the market was to open again tomorrow and so they are very interesting names to assess.

Given our strong relationship with Brighton, even if a move for Moises Caicedo did collapse though through no fault of the Seagulls, then the future of their Irish striker would be something to keep an eye on.

What we must also consider though is the knock-on effect to others like Darwin Nunez and how Jurgen Klopp can fit all his options into a team.

The main thing to state though is that we don’t want to consider life after the former Roma man and hope that this considerable headache is one that is several years away.

