(Video) Rodgers defends Henderson; criticises ‘morality officers judging people’

Jordan Henderson has caused a storm, not just because of his decision to head to Saudi Arabia but the manner in which he spoke in his interview with The Athletic and now his former Liverpool manager has backed his decision.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the Celtic boss said: “They [players] have to do what’s best for them, there are so many morality officers nowadays that are judging people…

“I know Jordan extremely well and I know the love he had and will always have for Liverpool. He was at the stage of his career where he probably wasn’t going to be the first name on the team sheet any more.

“He’s won absolutely everything. He probably fancied a different challenge and out of respect, it probably didn’t feel right for him being at another Premier League club. So to go abroad and take on a new challenge clearly suited him.”

It’s fair to say that our former captain has been judged for his decision to leave Anfield for Ettifaq but many will also argue that he is certainly deserving of this judgement.

It’s all such a messy situation for a man that was held in such high regard to find himself in but he can at least take some solace from this backing by his ex-boss.

You can watch Rodgers’ comments on Henderson via talkSPORT:

