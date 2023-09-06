Ex-Liverpool boss wants ‘top footballer’ from Reds; Klopp needs ‘extraordinary offer’ – report

Caoimhin Kelleher’s days at Liverpool could be numbered after years spent in the wings at Anfield.

There’s been a great deal of speculation surrounding the future of the man Jurgen Klopp once described as a ‘top footballer’ (courtesy of GOAL).

TeamTALK now reports that the Republic of Ireland international could depart in the next window, with former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers understood to be keen on landing the second-choice ‘keeper.

With our German tactician previously admitting it would take an ‘extraordinary offer’ to prise Alisson Becker’s understudy away from the red half of Merseyside, we could be set to extract some serious value from the player should he depart in the next window.

Given that Kelleher’s contract isn’t set to expire in 2026, not to mention the quality of his performances in Europe and beyond (not to mention in a League Cup final) whenever he has been asked to jump in for our No.1, we’d certainly be entitled to charge a relatively serious fee.

Put it this way, it shouldn’t raise eyebrows if we were to charge upwards of £20m for the shostopper’s signature midway through the season.

We’d be gutted to lose perhaps the best backup goalkeeper available in the English top-flight, though we could hardly blame him for seeking pastures new ahead of the Euros should the right opportunity come knocking.

