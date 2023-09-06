‘I do not…’ – Van Dijk disagrees with Van Gaal’s controversial Lionel Messi opinion

Louis van Gaal is not known as a man who is scared to share his opinions but his latest comments on Lionel Messi have left many scratching their heads, including Virgil van Dijk.

The statement from our captain come from the former Manchester United coach discussing his nation losing the World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, during the Qatar World Cup.

Speaking with NOS, the 72-year-old said (translated): “When you see how Argentina gets the goals and how we get the goals and how some Argentina players went over the line and were not penalized then I think it’s all premeditated [Argentina winning the game].”

The former Bayern Munich boss was asked to confirm what he meant and he stated: “I mean everything I say. That Messi should be world champion? I think so, yes.”

Being the captain of his nation, the 32-year-old was asked for his response and also said to NOS (translated): “I heard it this morning, indeed and that’s actually it.

“It is of course his opinion. Everyone is allowed to have an opinion. I do not share the same opinion.”

It was a balanced response from our No.4, who clearly doesn’t want to upset a former manager but also has to show that he doesn’t agree with his wild accusations about the match.

It seems to suggest that there was a planned victory for the South American nation during the biggest international tournament in the game, which is quite an accusation to make.

There weren’t too many contentious decisions from the match, certainly none that were game defining and so it’s a bold thing to say in front of the media in this day and age.

Thankfully the captain for his club and country has took a step away from the remarks and distanced himself from the controversy, something our former skipper could take note of.

