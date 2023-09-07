(Video) Al-Ettifaq crack bizarre Salah transfer joke in Demarai Gray announcement video

Rare is the moment when football clubs use a signing announcement video to joke about a player they haven’t landed in the same window.

Except, that’s exactly what Saudi Pro League outfit did when releasing a clip on social media celebrating the arrival of Everton’s Demarai Gray.

Styled after retro gaming, the video in question showed the cursor attempting to click on Mo Salah’s profile in the Liverpool squad, only to be rebuffed twice by an angry Jurgen Klopp shouting ‘NO!’.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Al-Ettifaq’s official X account: