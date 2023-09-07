(Video) Diaz and Colombia receive firework welcome on international duty

Luis Diaz is part of the Colombia squad for the first international break of the season and it seems that he and his teammates are enjoying the attention that’s coming their way.

As the team got off the bus during a carnival in their home nation, there was a clear party atmosphere in the air and you can see fireworks being set off in nearly every direction.

Our No.7 was also then seen signing autographs for the fanatic supporters and it’s safe to say that he would have been one of the biggest attractions on the day.

Let’s hope that the trip can remain enjoyable for the 26-year-old and that he returns to Anfield unscathed.

You can view the video of Diaz and the Colombia squad via @FCFSeleccionCol on X:

🎥 🥁🎺 ¡𝗨𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗼, 𝗮𝘇𝘂𝗹 𝘆 𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗼! 🟡🟡🔵🔴 𝑵𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒂 𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒅𝒂, 𝒏𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒂 𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆, 𝑻𝑶𝑫𝑶𝑺 𝑺𝑶𝑴𝑶𝑺 𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑶𝑴𝑩𝑰𝑨#TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/E8pZwLNhhX — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) September 7, 2023

