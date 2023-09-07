(Video) Diaz and Colombia receive firework welcome on international duty

News Videos
Posted by

Luis Diaz is part of the Colombia squad for the first international break of the season and it seems that he and his teammates are enjoying the attention that’s coming their way.

As the team got off the bus during a carnival in their home nation, there was a clear party atmosphere in the air and you can see fireworks being set off in nearly every direction.

READ MORE: Fluminense president confirms if Liverpool wanted Andre this summer

Our No.7 was also then seen signing autographs for the fanatic supporters and it’s safe to say that he would have been one of the biggest attractions on the day.

Let’s hope that the trip can remain enjoyable for the 26-year-old and that he returns to Anfield unscathed.

You can view the video of Diaz and the Colombia squad via @FCFSeleccionCol on X:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Schmadtke Liverpool’s long-term sporting director? BIG contract worry, Villa review, Academy flourishing and much more!

More Stories Colombia Luis Diaz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *