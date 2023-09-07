‘WHY??’ – Fjortoft can’t believe news he’s heard about £150k-p/w Liverpool player

Jan Aage Fjortoft won’t have been alone in expressing his shock on X at Liverpool’s Alisson Becker being omitted from the 10-man shortlist for the Yashin Trophy award.

France Football’s award is voted on by past Ballon d’Or winners, though it seems the Brazilian was not deemed worthy of consideration for his efforts last term, with the likes of Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Manchester City’s Ederson instead making the cut.

W H Y ?? https://t.co/26PeHJphvU — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) September 7, 2023

Whilst one would hope voters drew on more than the Reds’ relatively poor campaign in 2022/23, it’s difficult to escape the idea that the Merseysiders’ well-respected No.1 has been overlooked after the club failed to qualify for Champions League football for the first time since 2016.

Whilst critique aimed at much of the squad the prior season was more than warranted, the general consensus was that Alisson played a key part in keeping us competitive and within arm’s reach of a finish in the heralded top four spots.

On that basis, we’re struggling to understand why the name of our £150,000-a-week star (according to Capology) has been left out of the 2023 iteration of the Yashin Trophy.

Much like Fjortoft, we’d most certainly love to hear the rationale underpinning this rather bizarre call!

