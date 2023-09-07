Club president just admitted Liverpool chief ‘contacted me directly’ over failed summer transfer

Andre was amongst one of the most hotly tipped potential new midfielders for Liverpool this summer but given the time of the year he was linked with us, you never know whether you should take notice of what’s being said in the media.

Speaking on Bola Da Vez on ESPN Brasil (translated via O Globo), Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt provided his insight: “Liverpool’s Executive Director contacted me directly. And I replied to him: ‘My friend, I don’t sell players now and I don’t deliver now. If you want to buy now to take in January, we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December, and we’ll talk about December’.”

He also went on to confirm that there was no official proposal offered from the Reds for their player, despite this apparent interest in signing the midfielder.

Therefore, it does seem that Jurgen Klopp was at least interested in signing the Brazilian international but it just wasn’t the right time for his parent club to allow a sale to happen.

Given the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A’s side involvement in the Copa Libertadores, the most prestigious competition in South American football and one that they have never won – you can understand a desire to keep hold of one of the best players.

The final of the competition is not until November and so if an interest was still present from the Reds in January, it makes sense for the Brazilian club to be more open to a move at that point.

It seems somewhat of a welcoming call for us to re-enter negotiations in the winter but given the four players we’ve signed in his position already – you would assume that the search is off.

At the very least we can take from this that the reported interest in the 22-year-old was in fact genuine.

