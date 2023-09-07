Liverpool fans may be surprised by the current member of Klopp’s squad who has the same value as Moises Caicedo

Liverpool were involved in a surprising transfer saga during the summer transfer window which saw them agree a deal to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton only for the player to instead opt for a move to Chelsea.

The Ecuador international was sold to the Stamford Bridge outfit for a whopping £115m but fresh valuations from CIES Football Observatory (via Rousing The Kop) show that Jurgen Klopp’s side shouldn’t be too disappointed because they already have a player with the same value as the 21-year-old.

Although Chelsea splashed over £100m to secure Caicedo’s signature the former Brighton man is actually only valued at €60m (£51.5m) – the same as Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott.

READ MORE: Liverpool set to receive offer worth £225m for Mo Salah as Saudi transfer deadline approaches – Football Insider

There’s no denying that the Ecuadorian is a quality player but these latest valuations just go to show how much Chelsea overpaid to get him to the capital.

Despite missing out on one of our targets Liverpool completed four midfield signings this summer. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch were all signed for a combined £145m which emphasises the stunning business the Reds have completed.

Klopp’s midfield now appears to be full of energy, creativity and composure while the likes of Curtis Jones, Elliott and Thiago Alcantara help ensure there’s plenty of depth to allow us to compete on all four fronts this term.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 4 Review 🤩: Triple H(aaland), is it Fergie time? Szoboszlai hits double figures…