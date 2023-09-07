Liverpool fans will be bemused at Alisson stat after Ballon d’Or snub

Alisson Becker is undoubtedly one of the greatest goalkeepers in world football and it’s safe to say that many Liverpool fans were shocked to hear he didn’t make the list of the top 10 for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

It was revealed yesterday (via L’Equipe) that the nominees for the Yashin Trophy 2023, that celebrates the greatest goalkeepers in the world, were: ‘Mike Maignan, Yassine Bounou, Andre Onana, Ederson, Brice Samba, Emiliano Martinez, Thibaut Courtois, Aaron Ramsdale, Dominik Livakovic and Marc-Andre ter Stergen’.

In response to this, CF Comps reported a statistic on X: ‘Goals Prevented, Premier League 2022/23 Season, Alisson: 10.60, Kepa: 5.50, Ramsdale: 1.54, De Gea: -3.68, Ederson: -4.10’.

READ MORE: (Video) Rodgers defends Henderson; criticises ‘morality officers judging people’

Seeing as Ederson and Aaron Ramsdale were preferred to our No.1 last season, this above statistic really does make a mockery of suggesting either man was better than our stopper.

It’s a fair argument to make that, given Arsenal finishing above us in the Premier League and the treble winning campaign of Manchester City, they both have earned their place on this list for other reasons.

In truth, few can argue that the man Pep Guardiola trusts to be placed between the sticks isn’t deserving of his place – whether you base that on his medal collection or on-field performances last season.

READ MORE: Liverpool legend owes £238k in tax but failed to attend court hearing – BBC

However, the former Bournemouth man in Mikel Arteta’s goal has a tough job in finding a way to say that he had a better campaign that our Brazilian.

When we consider that Jordan Pickford is preferred to the 25-year-old for England and that he didn’t have to compete in the Champions League either, it’s laughable that he’s in any way thought of as the better option.

His basic stats (via premierleague.com) of 14 clean sheets in 38 league games and two errors leading to goals, only add to this claim and we can all agree that the former Roma man has been severly hard done to.

You can view the Alisson stat via @CF_Compss on X:

The difference between Alisson & Ramsdale 😭😭😭😂😂😂😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/g7BcOkI5Rx — CF Comps (@CF_Compss) September 6, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Schmadtke Liverpool’s long-term sporting director? BIG contract worry, Villa review, Academy flourishing and much more!