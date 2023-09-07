(Video) Liverpool fans will love Gakpo’s cool finish on international duty; Van Dijk started move

The international break is always a worrying time for Liverpool supporters as we all pray for no injuries but when we see one of our players score, it’s always a little bonus and that’s exactly what Cody Gakpo has done.

The move began with Virgil van Dijk at the back for the Dutch and it soon found Denzel Dumfries on the right-wing, who clipped a lovely ball to the back post to our attacker.

Our No.18 took his time and brought the ball down on his chest, before firing the ball on the full volley past both Kostas Tsimikas and his Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Let’s hope that this confidence boost can help the 24-year-old on his return to Anfield and that all three of the Reds on the pitch can get back home unscathed.

You can watch the Gakpo goal via @ViaplaySportsUK on X:

Cody Gakpo with the second! ✌️ The @LFC player finishes off a lovely team with great composure 👏🇳🇱#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/DM34W1Synm — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 7, 2023

