Liverpool set to receive offer worth £225m for Mo Salah as Saudi transfer deadline approaches – Football Insider

Despite Liverpool remaining strong with their stance that Mo Salah is not for sale the links between the Egyptian King and a move to Al-ittihad are continuing.

The 31-year-old has already been the subject of a £150m bid from the Saudi Pro League outfit (Evening Standard) but they’re refusing to give up in their attempts to sign the former Roma man with an offer worth £225m now being readied, that’s according to Football Insider.

The report adds that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have received some ‘encouragement’ that our No. 11 could be lured away from Anfield to the Middle East.

READ MORE: (Video) Al-Ettifaq crack bizarre Salah transfer joke in Demarai Gray announcement video

Salah has started the campaign superbly for Jurgen Klopp’s side registering two goals and two assists in four Premier League games.

But with the Saudi Pro League transfer window remaining open until 10pm tonight (UK time) Reds fans will be watching on somewhat anxiously with the worrying prospect of losing our star man.

Jordan Henderson revealed recently that the Egypt international has asked him about what life is like in Saudi but we’re hoping the club continue to remain strong in insisting the player is going nowhere.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 4 Review 🤩: Triple H(aaland), is it Fergie time? Szoboszlai hits double figures…