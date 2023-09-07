(Video) Liverpool return to Melwood in beautiful scenes as guard of honour provided for squad

Melwood was home to Liverpool over eight decades, until the whole club moved under the same roof at Kirkby in 2020 but there is now a new tenant at the famous training ground – Liverpool Women.

In what was a landmark occasion for the site, the whole squad was led by manager Matt Beard into the complex and were handed a guard of honour by club staff.

Although the previous tenants Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler still had a strong relationship with the club, it’s great to see that the Reds now officially hold the keys once again.

It also shows the growth of the women’s game and now we can see their academy grow within the building and hopefully the first time can soon become a major force in the WSL and eventually in Europe.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool squad returning to Melwood via @LiverpoolFCW on X:

Welcoming the Reds into Melwood ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7hYWy2T78I — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) September 7, 2023

