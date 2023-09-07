Liverpool transfer target has just signed a new deal at current club in huge blow for Klopp and Co.

Following interest from Liverpool in Edmond Tapsoba earlier this summer the 24-year-old has all but ended any future interest in his signature having now signed a new deal with Bayer Leverkusen until the summer of 2028.

The Burkina Faso international was believed to be attracting interest from Jurgen Klopp’s side during the summer transfer window and the Reds were hopeful of utilising their positive relationship with Xabi Alonso who is now in charge of the Bundesliga outfit.

Christian Falk provided the update earlier today via his Daily Briefing for Caught Offside (via Rousing The Kop) with the German journalist advising Liverpool sporting director Jorge Schmadtke not to waste his time in pursuing a move for Tapsoba in 2024.

Klopp and Co. were reportedly interesting in strengthening their backline in the summer but the only business we completed was the signings of four new midfielders.

Levi Colwill the main name being linked with a move to L4 to reinforce our defensive options earlier in the window but instead ended up signing a new deal with Chelsea.

Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly is a player that the Reds are believed to be weighing up a move for in January but will face competition from the likes of Spurs and Newcastle.

A new defender is probably the priority when the transfer window reopens in the New Year but it appears that Tapsoba is a player we should remove from our shortlist.

