Big boost: Neil Jones relays new Liverpool update that’ll excite supporters

Liverpool have looked to get the redevelopment of the Anfield Road End stand back on track in a fresh update released by the club.

Prominent Merseyside journalist Neil Jones relayed the information in question on X, with it now understood that construction group Rayner Rowen Construction will take over the work remaining from Buckingham Group.

Liverpool have appointed Rayner Rowen Construction, along with a number of other contractors, to resume the final works on the Anfield Road project. Work to resume, but upper tier to remain closed for next three home matches.#LFC https://t.co/2LTOXvHPM7 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 7, 2023

This follows on from the Buckingham Group’s announcement of the appointment of administrators, leaving their replacements with the task of working out a revised deadline for completion.

On the club’s end, it has been decided that the upper tier of the Anfield Road End stand will remain closed for the next three home games – including the hosting of West Ham, Leicester City and Europa League outfit Union SG – with capacity remaining the same as was the case against Aston Villa.

Beyond that point, however, capacity will expand incrementally with a view to opening up the fully renovated stand to fans in good time, which can only mean a potentially big boost on the pitch down the line with more devoted Reds roaring their hearts out.

The key here, of course, is that Liverpool are looking, alongside Rayner Rowen Construction, to ‘engage as many of Buckingham’s existing sub-contractors going forward as we are reasonably able to.’

Hopefully, it means that as few, if any, jobs and livelihoods will be impacted as possible throughout this process.

