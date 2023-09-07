David Ornstein just confirmed huge LFC transfer development; fans will be buzzing

Liverpool now look set to keep hold of Mo Salah beyond the deadline of the Saudi Pro League window.

David Ornstein at the highly reputable The Athletic reports that the Egyptian international will remain at Anfield beyond the summer, though warned: ‘well-documented interest in Salah remains for a potential future move’.

Whether that will see a move rejuvenated come the winter window remains to be seen, though one can be sure that Saudi decision-makers won’t be giving up on this potential deal any time soon.

The former Chelsea man has enjoyed yet another strong start to the campaign, amassing four goal contributions (two goals and two assists) in the same number of fixtures prior to the international break.

Given that the 31-year-old’s current terms are set to expire in less than two years’ time, there is a gathering (but by no means total) consensus that we may best advised to cash in our talismanic No.11 the following summer, as opposed to gambling on him putting off father time.

Whilst there’s every indication that Salah is of a similar mould to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi – both of whom have extended their playing careers well into their 30s – we must beg the question as to whether Liverpool are the kind of club to experiment as such.

We’re not huge fans of bringing the conversation back to sustainability (FSG’s favourite buzzword), though the reality remains that anything north of £100m could be well-reinvested back into the squad.

We know we’re still in need of at least one centre-back to cross all the ts and dot the is this season, though the backline will most certainly require further surgery next year, along with the forward line anyway when it comes to finding a long-term successor for a genuine club legend.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have the funds to be utterly decisive when the time comes?

