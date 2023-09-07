(Video) Every word Paul Scholes had to say about Steven Gerrard in remarkable interview

Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes or Frank Lampard is the eternal question regarding Premier League and English midfielders of their era and the Manchester United man has given his insight on the debate.

Speaking on Cheeky Sport, the 48-year-old was asked about our former captain and here’s everything he had to say in the clip on who was the better player between the pair: “I can’t answer that. Gerrard. Gerrard’s a great player…

“We’re different, we’re very different… he’s an athlete. I think he’s more of a match winner. But, he was playing in a team where he probably had to be”

“I was more part of a team. He was more individual I think… I wouldn’t be able to do what he did at Liverpool. Whether he could’ve done it at United, I don’t know. I don’t see why not. But I couldn’t have done what he did at Liverpool, no.”

It was an honest insight from the co-owner of Salford City and shows the respect that the current Al-Ettifaq manager had as a player, even from his biggest rivals.

There won’t be many Anfield supporters who will disagree with what was said but it’ll be interesting to see what those at Old Trafford think.

