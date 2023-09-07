(Video) Sky Sports deliver Saudi deadline day update on Mo Salah

Liverpool fans may have never thought they’d be dreading the deadline day in Saudi Arabia but now may are watching their clocks and praying that Mo Salah isn’t lured away.

Many had been reporting that a huge bid was coming our way for the services of the Egyptian King and Vinny O’Connor stood outside Anfield to give his insight on the situation.

The Sky Sports reporter said: “It looks as though that second [Al-Ittihad] bid will not be forthcoming in this current transfer window, it will be future transfer windows when they look to go back in for Mo Salah”.

It may just mean that we’re safe for now but it’s great to know that both the player and the club held firm and that our No.11 will remain at Anfield – at least until January!

You can view the full Salah update via @footballdaily on X:

❌ It looks increasingly unlikely that Al-Ittihad will return with another offer for Mo Salah before the 10pm deadline in the Saudi Pro League transfer window [via @VinnOConnor] pic.twitter.com/27A1WwqEpX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 7, 2023

