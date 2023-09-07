‘It’s a big deal’ – Dominik Szoboszlai’s former teammate speaks out on midfielder’s move to Liverpool

RB Leipzig defender and Dominik Szoboszlai’s former teammate Willy Orban has insisted he’s not surprised with how the midfielder has hit the ground running since joining Liverpool earlier this summer.

The 22-year-old threw in a man of the match performance against Aston Villa at the weekend as he registered his first goal with the club with a stunning left-footed finish.

Since his £60m move from the Bundesliga outfit our new No. 8 has brought some much needed energy to our engine room and has helped ensure Jurgen Klopp’s side have avoided defeated in all four of their Premier League games heading into the international break.

“Football is like that, meaning that if an opportunity comes, you have to take it. It’s a big deal that he signed for a big club like Liverpool,” Orban said speaking to Nemzeti Sport (via Liverpool Echo).

“Even though he changed teams and countries, he fit in and was accepted in no time. Let’s just say it didn’t surprise me. I know what a great guy he is.”

Szoboszlai has recently joined up with his Hungary teammates for the first time since his move to Liverpool and the midfielder will be eager to continue his fine performances in the EURO Qualifiers against Serbia and the Czech Republic.

The former RB Leipzig man has played every single minute for Klopp’s side so far and he’s already ensured he’s one of the first names on the team sheet.

Let’s hope he can perform well for his country but remain injury-free upon his return to Merseyside next week.

