Two Liverpool players nominated for Premier League awards after brilliant August

Liverpool enjoyed a successful August in the Premier League and that has culminated in not just a strong league position but also two players being nominated for awards.

First up, we have Alisson Becker being placed amongst the contenders for the save of the month, following his moment of brilliance that came after Miguel Almiron’s effort on goal.

Then we have Luis Diaz being recognised for his brilliant goal against Bournemouth, when his acrobatics inside the box managed to bamboozle opposition defenders and the goalkeeper alike.

Superb improvisation from @LuisFDiaz19 to bring us level 💪 pic.twitter.com/5e4336EZ6W — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 19, 2023

It’s safe to say that they’re two brilliant moments from a couple of Jurgen Klopp’s biggest stars and let’s hope that both can be claiming success once the voting closes for both awards.

Both are also decided by the fans so you can back the Brazilian’s save here and our No.7’s goal here.

Being in the running for any monthly award is normally an indicator that you’re doing well but we’ll be hoping to see more of the player and manager of the month awards being sent our way soon.

For now though, we’re all just praying that everyone makes it through the international break unscathed and that we can carry on our good form when the real football returns.

