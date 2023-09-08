(Video) Colombia fans make their feelings about Luis Diaz clear with rousing reception

Liverpool fans will have be delighted to see Luis Diaz being given a rousing reception by Colombian supporters on international duty on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old starred for his nation as they began their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Venezuela.

The match took place in the Reds attacker’s hometown of Barranquilla, where the Colombia faithful passionately applauded him and chanted his name, as seen on footage shared to social media by football commentator Romario Quintero.

Some players might feel the love from their club’s fans but not their international followers, or vice versa. With Diaz, he’s adored by Liverpool fans as well as those of his country, and rightly so for what he produces on the pitch.

You can see the footage of Diaz being applauded during the Colombia game below, via @RomarioQR on Twitter/X: