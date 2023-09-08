Ex-Red insists Liverpool should be competing for PL title despite admitting uncertainty over Klopp’s defence

Jermaine Pennant has explained that the minimum expectation for Liverpool this season it to finish inside the top four but believes the Reds should be looking to compete for the Premier League title having retained the services of Mo Salah.

The Egyptian King has registered two goals and two assists in our opening four games of the campaign and was strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were adamant the 31-year-old was going nowhere and after turning down an offer in the region of £150m from Al-Ittihad the Reds can now focus on having a strong campaign with their man man still in the squad.

Pennant said on talkSPORT (via Football365): “Minimum [expectation] is top four. The way we have started so far is ten times better than how Liverpool started last season. They look solid. Little bit worried about the defence but going forward, they look strong.

“The midfield is a really good midfield now. Young, energetic, [Dominik] Szoboszlai looks very good. Keeping Mo is not only going to be good for Liverpool but good for everything to do with Liverpool.

READ MORE: ‘Very individualistic’ – Pundit raises concern over Virgil van Dijk’s leadership qualities

“The players will see Mo there, they know what he will give you. Goals, assists… and with him staying there, they should know be looking to challenge Manchester City like they have for the last five years, bar last season.

“At the moment, I’d say Liverpool are in a better place than Arsenal. I’ll say in the games so far, they have played a lot better than Arsenal.

“Mikel Arteta is still tweaking… he is trying to fit people into the team.

“Write Manchester United off, because they are all over the shop. I think if Liverpool played Arsenal, Liverpool are the better team and would be favourites going into that game.”

We have started the campaign in superb fashion.

10 points from a possible 12 with visits to Stamford Bridge and St. James’ Park already out the way means there is plenty of reason for optimism amongst Liverpool fans.

Salah has been sensational since joining the club in 2017 and Reds supporters were delighted to see our No. 11 was still a Liverpool player when the Saudi transfer window shut late last night.

We’re only four games into the season, though, so let’s hope we can have some luck with injuries this season and give Manchester City a run for their money this term (on all fronts).

#Ep89 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️