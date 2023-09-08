Fjortoft claims a ‘scandalous’ decision has been made regarding 30 y/o Liverpool player

Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that it’s ‘scandalous’ that Alisson Becker is not in the running for this year’s Yashin Trophy.

The award, which is presented by France Football to the best performing goalkeeper, will not be heading to the Liverpool No. 1 this year after he remarkably failed to make the 10-man shortlist.

This was a decision that came much to the surprise of the Norwegian journalist who took to his X account to voice his opinion.

Just spoke to one of the best goalkeeper – coaches around about Alisson Becker not being amongst FIFA‘s Top 10 – keepers.

We both agree it’s scandalous — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) September 7, 2023

It really is quite remarkable as to how the Brazilian can not even be included on the shortlist.

Liverpool had a campaign to forget last season but if it wasn’t for the former Roma man between the sticks it would’ve been even worse.

He was tied second on the Premier League’s clean sheet charts and was voted as the Reds’ Player of the Season.

We’re with Fjortoft on this one, it really is scandalous.

