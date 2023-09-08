‘Incredible’ midfielder Liverpool almost signed this summer just suffered potential muscle tear

Romeo Lavia may have been handed some heartbreaking news following a training session in which he suffered a potentially serious injury.

Belgian journalist reported on X that the midfielder could be out of action for the long term after a possible ‘muscle tear at the ankle’ during Chelsea training.

🇧🇪🚨 Romeo Lavia just got injured at training session today with #ChelseaFC.

🤒📊 Could be a muscle tear at the ankle… More to follow. #CFC #DiablesRouges — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) September 8, 2023

The former Southampton man had been heavily linked with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool throughout the summer window, though were beaten to the punch at the last moment following a fascinating transfer saga over the future of Moises Caicedo.

For the record, absolutely no one should be gloating over this horrific set of circumstances and we at the Empire of the Kop firstly hope that the injury in question isn’t as severe as feared and wish Lavia only the speediest of recoveries.

It’s a shame we missed out on a player (whom Pep Guardiola is understood to have an ‘incredible opinion’ of, as reported by the Mirror) with an evidently high ceiling in the game, though it’s no excuse for a bizarre few online to mock the teenager over what is undoubtedly a heartbreaking moment in his career.

