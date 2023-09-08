‘Bugs me’ – Manager tells some Liverpool fans to ‘shut up’ over frustrating topic

Ryan Lowe was critical of the attitude of some Liverpool fans during the summer transfer window, urging a particular section of supporters to ‘shut up’.

The coach admitted he was actually pleased to see Moises Caicedo’s prospective move to Anfield fail to materialise after the player insisted on a switch to Chelsea instead.

“Listen, a lot of people say… a lot of fans talk and I sit there, and as a manager, you think ‘just shut up’ because not many of you know what you’re talking about,” the Preston North End boss spoke on the club’s Extra Time podcast.

“It bugs me. I just say ‘have faith in what the club are doing’. Caicedo, we’re talking about him, I was made up we didn’t sign him because, not only one, he comes in the building… Jason [McAteer], you’ve probably been in dressing rooms where it’s like ‘he’s the biggest, we’ll pay this, we’ll pay that.’

“It could unsettle the dressing room. It could unsettle one player who [then] goes ‘hang on a minute’.

“There’s always people saying ‘what do you think we’ll do?’ and I say ‘you’ve got to trust the process of what Liverpool have recruited’. Name me a bad player Liverpool have recruited in the past five, eight, nine years – I don’t think there’s been many.”

The summer window has inspired significant debate as ever across supporters, fan channels (and fan media in general), not to mention journalists and commentators.

Whilst we agree with Lowe that the window has been far from disastrous, we’d argue that concerns over the lack of a young defensive midfielder – and most certainly the absence of a new left-sided centre-back – are legitimate.

That said, it’s difficult to dispute the fact that Liverpool’s approach in the market has, nine times out of 10, yielded some truly remarkable results.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister’s strong starts to their careers at L4 are the latest cases in point and perhaps indicate the need for a continued show of faith in those making decisions behind the scenes.

Provided we’re not treated to another repeat of the 2020/21 season in which a failure to reinforce effectively at the back in the summer led to disastrous consequences!

