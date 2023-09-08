Liverpool have first January transfer lined up; may have to fight Tottenham for him – report

Liverpool could face competition from Ange Postecoglu’s Tottenham should the Reds move in for Bournemouth centre-half Lloyd Kelly in January.

Football Insider now report that the Reds could be in line to snap up the 24-year-old for a cut-price fee given that his current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2024.

It’s a prospect the Cherries are understood to be prepared to accept over the possibility of a foreign club swooping in to agree a pre-contract deal with six months left on his terms in the winter window.

Just how desperately we’ll need a new centre-back remains to be seen, though the early warning signs have already been present – mainly in the form of Ibrahima Konate’s muscle injury concern.

As a left-footed centre-half who can play on the left of defence, however, we’d expect the Bournemouth man to be brought in as potential cover for Virgil van Dijk, if we’re indeed keen on his services.

It’s a bit of a slightly baffling move, however, in the sense that it had been speculated Liverpool were keen on a young option who would not necessarily kick up a fuss at being second-choice to one of the world’s leading defenders.

