4 shots, 7 duels won – Klopp will be beaming with Liverpool dynamo’s all-action international display

There were numerous Liverpool players celebrating victory with their respective countries on Thursday night, and the performance of one of those in particular will have delighted Jurgen Klopp.

Just under nine months on from the 2022 World Cup final, qualifying for the 2026 edition began in South America overnight, with Luis Diaz helping Colombia to a narrow home win over Venezuela.

The 26-year-old mightn’t have marked his 39th cap with a goal – it was Rafael Santos Borre who struck just after half-time – but his all-round display could only have impressed his bosses and fans at club and international level.

As per Sofascore, the attacker took four shots in Barranquilla – one of which hit the target – and completed five dribbles (as many as the rest of his teammates combined) as he proved a thorn in the side for the Venezuelan defence all night.

Diaz’s distribution was on point, completing all three long balls he attempted and playing one key pass, while he also chipped in with plenty of work off the ball for Nestor Lorenzo’s side, winning seven duels overall – the joint-second highest of any Colombia player.

The forward has begun the season well for Liverpool, with two goals in his first four matches (Transfermarkt), and he’s clearly taken that form onto the international stage, judging by his statistics from last night.

Reds fans are accustomed to witnessing Diaz deliver all-action performances at Anfield, so they won’t be the least bit surprised to seeing him do likewise for Colombia as they began their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a hard-fought home success.

A midweek trip to Chile is next up for the 26-year-old and his compatriots, and we’ll all be hoping that he can deliver another strong display in that game and – more importantly – come through the game unscathed ahead of a hectic autumn for his club.

