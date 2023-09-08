Negotiations progressing: James Pearce signals Liverpool closing in on long-term deal

Kostas Tsimikas looks set to agree a new contract extension with Liverpool that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

This update comes courtesy of James Pearce at The Athletic, with the Greek international understood to be keen to put pen to paper on a two-year extension on his current deal, with negotiations progressing nicely.

This follows a raft of changes in the squad over the course of the summer window, with the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, among others, making exits, and Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch the incomings.

Whilst there can be no doubt that Andy Robertson is the established first-choice left-back in Jurgen Klopp’s XI, it’s a deal we’ve no problem getting behind here at Empire of the Kop.

Beyond his superb penalty contribution in the FA Cup shootout win over Chelsea at Wembley, the former Olympiacos man has been a superb backup option since his switch to English football – arguably the leading second-choice fullback in the Premier League.

Here’s to many more successful years at Anfield for the man dubbed the ‘Greek Scouser’.

