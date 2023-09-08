James Pearce spots something ‘strange’ about Saudi interest shown in Salah

Liverpool fans were delighted to see the Saudi Pro League transfer window slam shut last night with Al-Ittihad refusing to cool their interest in Mo Salah in recent weeks.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had already insisted that the Egyptian King was not for sale while our No. 11’s agent had claimed the player wouldn’t have signed a new deal last summer if he was looking to leave the club.

The Athletic’s James Pearce has now discussed the situation (via his page on X) and believes one aspect of the Saudi’s pursuit of Salah was ‘strange’.

Liverpool's stance on Mo Salah didn't waver. He simply wasn't for sale. It was strange how convinced some in Saudi and elsewhere were that the club would back down. Two years left on his contract and no time to replace him – keeping him made much more sense than taking £150m. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 7, 2023

The finances on offer in the Middle East are eye-watering, however, and there was concern that the former Roma man’s head could be turned before last night’s 10pm deadline (UK time).

He did only sign a new club record deal last summer, though, and after we failed to pick up silverware and qualify for the Champions League last term the Egypt international will be as hungry as ever to achieve success this time around.

In our opening four games of the campaign the forward has registered two goals and two assists and clearly hasn’t been affected by all the Saudi talk.

To turn down an offer of £150m for a player over the age of 30 may surprise some people but when you consider the sharpness and fitness of Salah, coupled with our inability to sign a replacement due to the timing of the offer, it would’ve made no sense to let him go.

Let’s hope he can continue to his fine form and fire us towards more silverware this season!

