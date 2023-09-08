Fabrizio Romano unveils ‘secret talks’ after Liverpool missed out on midfield signing

Fabrizio Romano has reported on X that Newcastle have made ‘significant progress’ in ‘positive secret talks’ with Bruno Guimaraes over a new contract.

The agreement in question is understood to be close to completion, ruling out any hope of Liverpool lodging another move for the player.

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle make significant progress in negotiations to extend Bruno Guimarães contract, agreement now on the verge of being completed ⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 Positive secret talks took place last 10 days — still final details to iron out then time to sign. Bruno’s new deal, close ⏳ pic.twitter.com/URFVwfcOrL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2023

This follows a report from Spanish outlet AS claiming that the Reds had submitted a £100m bid to Newcastle for their key midfield man.

The level of veracity present within such a claim remains to be determined, though there’s no question it would have represented quite a smart piece of business had we managed to pull it off after being rebuffed by Moises Caicedo (then at Brighton and Hove Albion).

With the finances available to Saudi-backed Newcastle United, not to mention the availability of Champions League football at St. James’ Park, of course, we’re far from surprised that the player appears keen on extending his stay in the North East.

On our end, we can hardly be too disappointed with the quality of talents brought in. Life in Liverpool most certainly agrees with new boys, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, whilst Wataru Endo looks to be a solid if not game-changing purchase.

Likewise, we’re excited about Ryan Gravenberch’s near-limitless potential and to what extent that can be realised on Merseyside.

