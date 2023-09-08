‘We absolutely close no doors’ – Saudi chief explains why Salah transfer didn’t happen but insists pursuit will continue

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo has insisted that their pursuit of Liverpool forward Mo Salah is far from over and has explained why a deal was not completed this summer.

Al-Ittihad did submit a bid of £150m for the Egyptian which was instantly rejected by the Reds and failed to return with an increased bid despite reports claiming an offer of £225m was being readied.

Emenalo has revealed his admiration for our No. 11 while insisting that the SPL will ‘do things in a very professional and respectful manner’ when it comes to transfers.

“First and foremost, Mohamed Salah is one of the best players on the planet,” Emenalo told Sky Sports (as quoted by BBC Sport).

“I’ve said before, privately and publicly that we welcome anybody that wants to come [to the SPL] and that includes Salah.

“But we have to do things in a very professional and respectful manner. That’s what we’re there for, it’s what the SPL has been refined to do – bring professionalism, respect of efficiencies, and to do things in a competent way.”

The offer from the Saudi outfit came shortly before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut meaning Jurgen Klopp and Co. wouldn’t have had the chance to sign a replacement for the forward.

Salah only signed a new deal last summer and his agent had recently insisted the new contract wouldn’t have been signed if the player was looking to move on from Anfield.

READ MORE: ‘Fantastic’ Liverpool player’s body language questioned by pundit; claims it affects his teammates

“If it didn’t happen, it’s not because we no longer fancy the player, or because we have a problem with Liverpool,” added Emenalo.

“It’s because certain things that need to align for all the parties involved in the process didn’t align.

“Nobody is angry, we move on, but we absolutely close no doors and if the opportunity is there to do things and do it well – and it brings Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League we will all be very grateful.”

It came as huge relief to Liverpool supporters when the Saudi transfer window closed at 10pm last night (UK time) as that gave us the actual confirmation that Salah was going nowhere.

The Egyptian appears to be happy on Merseyside and has started the campaign in brilliant fashion with two goals and two assists in our opening four games.

We can’t wait to see our No. 11 continue to find the back of the net and fire us towards hopefully more silverware this term.

Ep89 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️