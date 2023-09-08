Dominik Szoboszlai now wants to avoid one thing at Liverpool after summer transfer

Despite completing a £60m move from RB Leipzig to Liverpool earlier this summer Dominik Szoboszlai has insisted he does not want to be viewed as a superstar by his Hungary teammates.

The 22-year-old featured for his country last night as they came from behind to defeat Serbia 2-1 in their EURO 2024 Qualifier.

Our new No. 8 has starter the campaign in brilliant fashion for his new club and he’s eager to continue his fine form while on international duty.

“When I spoke to the boys before the game as team captain, I emphasized that the team that wants to win more will win this game,” the Hungarian told Index (as quoted by Rousing The Kop). “And that happened because I think we wanted the victory more. And not only because I said so, but also because we knew that if we win here, we will take a big step towards advancing.

“Now, even as a Liverpool player, I am the same Dominik Szoboszlai as I was. Here, everyone is equal in the team, everyone looks at each other the same way. I want to set an example and help the team. I would like to avoid being seen as a superstar, of course the media writes what they want, but I don’t want this to be a topic within the team.”

Szoboszlai, alongside Alexis Mac Allister, really has helped rejuvenate our midfield and it’s no coincidence that we’ve taken 10 points from a possible 12 so far.

The former RB Leipzig man captains his country and you can see that he’s a born leader by the way he takes control of games and really stamps his authority on proceedings.

His latest comments just go to show how humble the dynamic midfielder is, though.

Hungary are unbeaten in their opening four UEFA 2024 Qualifiers so far (3W, 1D) and are back in action again on Sunday when they face the Czech Republic.

Let’s hope Szoboszlai can continue his fine form and return back to Merseyside injury free next week.

