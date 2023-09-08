Shrewd summer coup: Liverpool could have a gifted gem on their hands after standout feat on Friday

Among all the focus on the four additions to Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad, Liverpool also made some shrewd moves in the transfer market at academy level during the summer.

In late July, the Reds won the race to sign 16-year-old starlet Trey Nyoni from Leicester City, with the teenager regarded as ‘one of the best in his age groups’ within the UK (The Secret Scout).

His reputation will be further enhanced by his impressive feat for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s under-18 side on Friday, with the midfielder scoring his first goals for the club by netting a hat-trick as they defeated their Southend counterparts 10-0 in a friendly at the LFC Academy (liverpoolfc.com).

Ranel Young, Kareem Ahmed and Afolami Onanuga scored twice each, with the other goal coming from Wellity Lucky.

READ MORE: (Video) Colombia fans make their feelings about Luis Diaz clear with rousing reception

READ MORE: Liverpool left ‘baffled’ by what former Everton manager did in public recently – report

At 16, Nyoni is probably still some way off making a first-team appearance for Liverpool, but he’s already looking like a remarkable coup by the Reds.

He looks set to make a serious impression on the Under-18 Premier League over the coming months, having scored two goals and set up another in 13 appearances at that level for Leicester last season (Transfermarkt).

If he can continue to produce standout displays for Bridge-Wilkinson’s side, the door to under-21 involvement – and potentially training with Klopp’s first team – could await next summer.

The German hasn’t been reluctant to draft in teenage talents who he feels could hold their own at senior level, with Ben Doak and Stefan Bajcetic two standout examples, along with Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones in previous years.

Nyoni’s hat-trick today suggests that Liverpool could have a real gem on their hands if he can keep making such good progress with his development, and we look forward with excitement to seeing how he fares over the coming months and years.

#Ep89 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️