Virgil van Dijk ban extension announced as £100,000 fine issued over Newcastle ‘improper conduct’

Virgil van Dijk is now set to sit out an extra game for Liverpool following his actions directly after being handed his marching orders against Newcastle United.

This update comes from James Pearce at The Athletic, meaning that the Reds’ centre-half will miss out on a trip to the Molineux against Wolves in the Premier League, in addition to being fined £100,000 following an FA charge of ‘improper conduct’.

The Dutchman had reacted angrily to being shown a red card after upending Magpies forward Alexander Isak outside the box and having been adjudged to have taken out his man first before the ball.

It’s a huge shame to be without such a talismanic figure in what could easily prove to be a tough away trip in the dreaded 12:30pm kick-off slot.

Fortunately, it seems that Joel Matip and Joe Gomez seem bang up for the opportunity in the heart of the defence, with the latter in particular impressing amid the rather stark absences of Ibrahima Konate and our colossal No.4.

Hopefully, we’ll be set to witness another five-star from the pair or a combination of, likely, Joe Gomez and our French international once the international break has been and gone.

