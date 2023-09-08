‘I’d just like to make clear’ – Virgil van Dijk has just reacted to his latest FA punishment

Virgil van Dijk has reacted to the further punishment that was handed to him from the Football Association earlier today.

The Dutchman had already served a one match suspension following his red card received against Newcastle at the end of last month but after reacting angrily to referee John Brookes following his dismissal the 31-year-old is set to be suspended for a further game as well as receiving a £100,000 fine.

In a post on his Instagram story (via Fabrizio Romano on X), the Liverpool captain has accepted the decision and admitted he crossed the line with his actions at St. James’ Park.

It’s a huge blow to be without the services of our No. 4 for the trip to Wolves next Saturday but after Joe Gomez deputised superbly for the Dutchman last weekend there’s no need to be too concerned.

The skipper is of course a huge loss but Gomez performed well alongside Joel Matip last weekend as we defeated Aston Villa 3-0 at Anfield.

On first viewing it looked like Brooks had made a dreadful decision to dismiss the defender but when you see it back the Reds star went through Aleksander Isak first before getting the ball.

Let’s hope van Dijk can learn from his mistake and he’s made it clear that he’ll be supporting the lads from the sidelines.

