(Video) Post-match exchange between Reds trio will warm the hearts of every Liverpool fan

The bonds between the various members of Liverpool’s squad were clear for all to see following a Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday night.

The Group B clash between Netherlands and Greece pitted Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo up against clubmate Kostas Tsimikas, with the attacker scoring one of his country’s goals in a 3-0 win at his former stomping ground in Eindhoven.

As soon as the final whistle blew and the left-back was no longer in opposition to his Anfield colleagues, he approached his club captain and the defensive duo shared a warm embrace.

Tsimikas then extended his arms to welcome Gakpo as the 24-year-old approached his Liverpool teammates, with the trio all smiles as they exchanged pleasantries after the game.

It was a sight which is sure to warm the hearts of Reds supporters everywhere, with the closeness of the clubmates evident even on a night when one was in direct opposition to the other two.

You can see the post-match footage of the LFC trio below, via @OptusSport on Twitter/X: