(Video) Darwin Nunez impresses with two brilliant assists for Uruguay

Darwin Nunez appears to be buoyed by his recent performances for the Reds, leading to an impressive display for Uruguay in the first game of this international break.

On an evening when Marcelo Bielsa’s side defeated Chile 3-1, our No.9 never got himself on the scoresheet but did manage to provide two assists on an evening when he also adorned Luis Suarez’s famous number for the national side.

The 24-year-old impressed across the front line and his all-round game looked much improved, with his two passes that led to goals showing great awareness in the penalty area.

Let’s hope that the former Benfica man can keep riding the crest of this confidence wave and can carry his performances back with him to Anfield.

You can watch the highlights from Nunez’s Uruguay performance via 1947extra on YouTube:

