Uruguayan journalist praises Darwin Nunez’s performance in 3-1 win with brilliant metaphor

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez drew some rather poetic praise from a journalist in his homeland following his latest performance for Uruguay.

The 24-year-old grabbed two assists as he helped his country to make a winning start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, defeating Chile 3-1 in Montevideo on Friday night.

He set up both goals scored by Nicolas de la Cruz and, in hailing the contributions of several players in Marcelo Bielsa’s line-up, El Observador columnist Marcelo Decaux wrote: “Added to them was the power of Darwin Nunez who was an off-road tractor. They couldn’t beat him, and he provided two assists.”

It’s evident from that brilliant metaphor from Decaux that the strength of Nunez in leading the line for Uruguay was an important factor in their win.

As per Sofascore, the Liverpool striker won seven of his 10 duels, the third-most of anyone in Bielsa’s team; and in addition to his two assists he also chipped in with six shots, a 100% dribbling success rate, two key passes, two clearances and one tackle in an all-action display.

Even if he wasn’t on the scoresheet last night, the 6 foot 2 marksman proved too hot for Chile to handle as he carried on his fine start to the club season, the highlight of which was his late match-winning double against Newcastle a fortnight ago.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be delighted to hear of Nunez making such an impact while away on international duty, and the hope is that the 24-year-old will get through Tuesday night’s match against Ecuador without any injury setbacks.

Judging by this display, the ‘off-road tractor’ could be an absolute handful for the Wolves defence at Molineux next Saturday.

