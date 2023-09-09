(Video) Ibou Konate provides fitness update amidst Van Dijk suspension extension

Ibou Konate has missed our last two matches through an injury and now that Virgil van Dijk’s suspension has been extended, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to bring the Frenchman back to his squad.

Despite being selected for the national squad and later having to pull out because of this hamstring concern, our No.5 still traveled to his home nation to enjoy the break and support his national teammates.

Now though, the 24-year-old has provided us all a big boost as he uploaded videos of himself running and on a bike in Paris ahead of returning home.

Let’s hope that we can have the central defender back for the Wolves game that follows the end of the international break, as we look to build on a positive start to the campaign.

You can watch the two videos of Konate via his Instagram stories:

