(Video) Jurgen Klopp takes in the atmosphere at Mainz upon return to former club

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is spending some of the September international break back at his former stomping ground Mainz.

The 56-year-old’s distinguished managerial career began in the Rhineland in 2001, and he guided the club into the Bundesliga and latterly into Europe during his seven years in charge.

As seen in footage posted by his one-time employers on social media, the Reds boss was given a rapturous welcome when presented to the fans, who continue to adore him 15 years in from his departure from the MEWA Arena.

Klopp was back at that stadium today for Mainz’s friendly against Duisburg, with Die Nullfünfer posting a video to Twitter/X showing the Liverpool manager calmly taking in his surroundings from near the touchline, staring at a giant mural in front of a packed stand.

In a job where people are always trying to maximise the present and look to the future, the 56-year-old will no doubt have enjoyed the rare opportunity to revel in a significant period from his past.

You can see the video of Klopp at the MEWA Arena below, via @1FSVMainz05 on Twitter/X: