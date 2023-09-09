(Video) Jurgen Klopp receives hero’s welcome on return to Mainz during international break

Although we like to think that Jurgen Klopp is all ours, we all understand that he also has a very special relationship with those at Borussia Dortmund and his first club – 1. FSV Mainz 05.

Our manager was given a warm welcome back to Germany as he attended their friendly game against MSV Duisburg and before the game, he was presented to the supporters.

READ MORE: Liverpool named as one of four teams ‘keeping tabs’ on winger with four goal contributions in PL this season – report

Chants of: “Jurgen, Jurgen, Jurgen!” can be heard from those present and you can tell by the grin on the face of the 56-year-old that he was very happy to be back at a club he both managed and played for.

Although we never really want to see the day he leaves Merseyside, it does make you imagine the type of reception he’ll get on the day he returns to Anfield as a fan.

You can watch the video of Klopp via @1FSVMainz05 on X:

Jurgen Klopp back at Mainz 🇩🇪❤️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/9L34GrEBDu — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 9, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Schmadtke Liverpool’s long-term sporting director? BIG contract worry, Villa review, Academy flourishing and much more!