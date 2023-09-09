Liverpool named as one of four teams ‘keeping tabs’ on winger with four goal contributions in PL this season – report

This transfer window may have only just slammed shut but that doesn’t stop Liverpool from being linked with new signings, although this one will certainly be a name that many supporters will be interested to hear.

As reported by 90min: ‘Mitoma’s current agreement with Brighton expires in 2025. Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and Napoli are among the sides keeping tabs on the skilful winger’s future, but Albion are confident he is satisfied at the AMEX Stadium and will commit to fresh terms’.

Kaoru Mitoma is a key part of a successful Brighton side and you can understand why he would be on the radar of any top club, such as the four listed in the report above.

READ MORE: (Video) Souness questions role of ‘squad player’ in Liverpool squad; not a difference maker

Although Mo Salah’s future at Anfield has extended as far as January at the shortest, you would now expect that the club are ready for more Saudi interest and thus mocking up a list of potential replacements.

The Japanese international has already registered three assists and a goal in this campaign and has carried his impressive form from last season, right into this new one.

There is a key issue that is glaring though, this same story does suggest that the Seagulls are confident of tying their winger down on a new contract.

READ MORE: (Video) Robertson’s free-kick that doubled Scotland’s lead in UEFA Euro qualifier

We all know that these deals are often not indicators of a player extending their stay but rather a chance for the club to increase the possible transfer fee that they can recoup.

If the 26-year-old is indeed someone that we’re interested in signing then we’ll have to pay a large fee but given the (failed) negotiations for Moises Caicedo, we’ve proven that we’re also willing to do that – if absolutely necessary.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Schmadtke Liverpool’s long-term sporting director? BIG contract worry, Villa review, Academy flourishing and much more!