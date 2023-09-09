Liverpool tracking ‘exciting’ teenage gem who made Champions League headlines last season

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a teenage sensation who’s already turned down the advances of one big-name Premier League club.

According to 90min, the Reds and Arsenal are both tracking Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, who rejected the opportunity to sign for Chelsea during the summer after a bid of just over £25m was submitted by the west Londoners.

The Merseyside club have scouted the 18-year-old in recent weeks, and the Norway international also has a plethora of sides from mainland Europe showing an interest in him.

The player told that, if he’s to depart his current employers, it’ll only be for someone who he feels will be beneficial for his development, rather than jumping at the first big-money offer which comes his way.

READ MORE: Club chief outlines what he told Liverpool about 22y/o as potential January hint dropped

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp takes in the atmosphere at Mainz upon return to former club

Nusa made a name for himself in the Champions League this time last year when netting for Brugge in a 4-0 win at Porto, in the process becoming the competition’s second-youngest scorer of all time at the tender age of 17 years and 149 days (UEFA.com).

Despite only turning 18 in April, he’s already surpassed 50 senior appearances at club level, while he scored one goal and set up another on his senior international debut on Thursday as Norway thrashed Jordan 6-0 (Transfermarkt).

While primarily a left winger, he’s capable of playing anywhere across the forward line (Transfermarkt), a quality which’ll surely endear him to prospective suitors such as Liverpool.

Nusa has already won the acclaim of national team colleague Martin Odegaard, with the Arsenal captain dubbing him ‘an incredibly exciting player’ who’s set to ‘get even better’ (101 Great Goals).

Expect Anfield scouts to continue keeping a close watch on a hugely precocious talent who’s already accomplished plenty at such a young age and looks likely to make more waves in Europe over the next few months.

Ep89 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️