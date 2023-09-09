(Video) Watch Luis Diaz’s ‘100%’ display for Colombia in World Cup qualifier victory

Jurgen Klopp’s squad are currently dotted around the world during this international break and few are further away than Luis Diaz, who shone in his recent performance for Colombia.

On an evening where he recorded four shots, five successful dribbles (out of his team’s 10), 100% long ball success rate, won seven duels and played one key pass – it’s easy to see how he caught the eye.

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz’s family appear to clash with Colombian congressman during international fixture

Watching back the highlights from our No.7’s performance, we can see that he was a constant threat out wide for the Venezuelan defence.

Let’s hope that he can continue to both impress and maintain his confidence, ahead of a safe return to Anfield for the resumption of club football.

You can watch the Diaz highlights via 1947extra on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Schmadtke Liverpool’s long-term sporting director? BIG contract worry, Villa review, Academy flourishing and much more!