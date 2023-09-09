(Video) Luis Diaz’s family appear to clash with Colombian congressman during international fixture

Luis Diaz wouldn’t have known that whilst he was playing for Colombia, his family were going through a tough time in the stands and with a government official.

A video posted online shown a male interact with a large group of people who were all adorned in ‘L.Diaz 7’ shirts and it seemed clear that he believed they were in his seat, as the police gathered to watch events unfold.

Reading the comments on Reddit below were the video is posted, you can see that it’s apparently Agmeth Escaf – a congressman from the South American nation and he seemingly then moved to an executive box after the clash.

It takes a brave man to try and take on a whole family but they seemed to show the same fight and determination that we’re used to from our No.7!

You can watch the video of Diaz’s family via Reddit user MickyJohno9990:

