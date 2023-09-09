(Video) “I used to be on that wall!” – Missy Bo Kearns on an ‘unbelievable’ return to Melwood

It’s great to see that Liverpool are once again the proud owners of Melwood and that a new era can begin with Missy Bo Kearns and the rest of the women’s team.

As the girls visited the site for the first time, the Scouser spoke with the club and said: “It’s unbelievable, to think that the men used to be here and now it’s us – it’s our home and it’s all been redone for us, it’s amazing.

“I used to be on that wall on a bin! Right by that little grey fence I used to be!”.

That’s what it’s all about too, from a youngster who was inspired by those she saw on the pitches she can now play on, the next generation can plot their path to becoming a Red – whether that’s males or females.

The growth of Matt Beard’s side and the game in general should mean that we can ride the crest of the wave and hopefully soon see our women challenge in the WSL and one day compete in Europe.

You can watch the video of Missy Bo Kearns (from 1:15) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

