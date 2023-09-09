(Video) Robertson’s free-kick that doubled Scotland’s lead in UEFA Euro qualifier

Andy Robertson captained his Scotland side to another victory, as they continued their 100% record in UEFA Euro qualification and look to be on the brink of booking their place in Germany this summer.

On an evening when his side won 3-0, our left-back stood over the free-kick that was soon the lead to their second goal of the game.

The 29-year-old whipped a ball to the back post, that was headed down by Jack Hendry and finally converted by Ryan Porteous – all thanks to our full-back’s perfect delivery.

Let’s hope that this run of great results can mean that when our No.26 comes back to Anfield, he’s ready to carry this form into his club football.

You can watch Robertson’s free-kick and the Scotland goal via @ViaplaySportsUK on X:

"Germany is getting closer and closer!" 🗣️ Ryan Porteous doubles Scotland's lead after just 16 minutes in Cyprus 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#EURO2024 | #CYPSCO | @ScotlandNT pic.twitter.com/5Ic4nL5Kbj — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 8, 2023

