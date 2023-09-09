(Video) Souness questions role of ‘squad player’ in Liverpool squad; not a difference maker

Jurgen Klopp will always proudly stand by all of his players but Graeme Souness has questioned the decision for one player to be in the squad and what he offers to the team.

Speaking with the Mirror, the 70-year-old said: “I think another central midfield player, Endo, for the money they paid, it would suggest he’s going to be a squad player.

“He’s not going to come in and be a difference maker, but saying that Caicedo, one year in the Premier League £100m? That’s a hell of a gamble”.

It does seem like Wataru Endo has been brought to the club in order to add protection to the defensive midfield position, after the departure of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

It’ll be interesting to see who our boss eventually decides is his starting man in the No.6 role but for now, there’s no reason why the Japanese international can’t be the person to fulfil that position in the squad and prove the Scot wrong.

You can watch Souness’ comments on Wataru Endo via Mirror Football on YouTube:

