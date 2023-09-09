Teenage Liverpool star scores hat-trick in Reds debut; ‘he will take a lot from that’

Liverpool’s first-team may well be mainly out on international action but the youth sides of the club are still playing games and one of our newest signings has made a real impression.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Liverpool U18s beat Southend United 10-0 in a friendly at the Academy on Friday.

‘Trey Nyoni scored a hat-trick and Ranel Young marked his first outing of the season by netting twice on his return to action’.

It was Trey Nyoni’s first game for the club since signing from Leicester City in the summer and there are few better ways to impress your new colleagues and coaches, than scoring three goals on debut.

It was a comfortable day’s work for the youngsters and manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson said: “It was a really pleasing performance and we played really well…Trey got his first goals in a red shirt, he will take a lot from that, and it was great to have Ranel back”.

There’s no doubting that the 16-year-old will be feeling really positive about life with the Reds after that performance and now it’s all about ensuring that this positive start is capitalised upon.

The young midfielder will likely be a crucial part of the Under-18s for this season and he will hope that he can plot a route into the older age groups, as the season progresses.

Everyone within the academy will look at the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah as proof that Jurgen Klopp has faith in young players.

If they perform well at Kirkby then there’s no reason they can’t get a look-in for matches in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League, at some point in this campaign.

