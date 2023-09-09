Van Dijk full of praise for Premier League gem who Liverpool could’ve snapped up for a song

Virgil van Dijk has praised a current Premier League talent who could potentially have now been a teammate of his at Liverpool.

The Netherlands captain was speaking to the media ahead of his country’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Sunday, with the home side dealt a major blow with Evan Ferguson ruled out through injury (RTE).

The Reds defender said of the Brighton forward (via Extra Time): “If you score a hat-trick just before the international break, then he was going to be full of confidence. He looks like he is a promising striker for Ireland now and into the future.

“That is a big blow for them but whoever comes and plays tomorrow, we have to be ready to fight.”

In an alternative universe, Ferguson could now be the darling of Liverpool fans rather than the Amex Stadium faithful. The Irish centre-forward revealed to Sussex Live last year that he previously had a trial with the Reds, among other clubs in Britain, before ultimately deciding on Brighton.

It’s a career choice which has reaped great rewards for the 18-year-old, who’s already netted 10 goals in just 24 Premier League games (Transfermarkt), three of which came in the Seagulls’ victory over Newcastle last weekend.

With the likes of Bobby Firmino and latterly Darwin Nunez ahead of him had he signed for Liverpool, it’s understandable why Ferguson may have chosen the south coast club instead, as he mightn’t have been given the same chance at Anfield as what he’s had at the Amex Stadium.

Then again, Jurgen Klopp is a manager who’s shown plenty of faith in young talent if he believes they’re good enough for the first team, as illustrated by the likes of Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic.

Nonetheless, the Reds could’ve snapped up the Irishman for a meagre fee had his trial turned into a permanent transaction. If he’s to end up on Merseyside on the future, expect him to cost a seismic transfer sum.

